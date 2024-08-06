Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1844. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 2,95 g
  • Pure gold (0,0889 oz) 2,7642 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1844 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

