3 Kreuzer 1844. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 2,95 g
- Pure gold (0,0889 oz) 2,7642 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1844 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
