3 Kreuzer 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.
