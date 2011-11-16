Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1847 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search