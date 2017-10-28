Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1687 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.
- Höhn (1)
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
