Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1687 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1845 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search