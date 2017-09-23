Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 23, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

