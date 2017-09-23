Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search