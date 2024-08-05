3 Kreuzer 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

