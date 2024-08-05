Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (2)
- Via (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
