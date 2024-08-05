Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Via (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

