Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1836 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4597 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.

Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1066 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

