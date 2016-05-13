Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1836 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1836
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4597 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1066 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
