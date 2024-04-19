Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9092 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (6)
- Höhn (3)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Nomisma Aste (4)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search