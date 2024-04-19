Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9092 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

