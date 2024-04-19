Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search