Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1834 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search