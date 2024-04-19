3 Kreuzer 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) No grade (3)