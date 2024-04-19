Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1856 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 11 GBP
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

