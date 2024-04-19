3 Kreuzer 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1856 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (2)