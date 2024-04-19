Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1856 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Сondition

- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Numimarket (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 11 GBP
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
