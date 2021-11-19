3 Kreuzer 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3)