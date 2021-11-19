Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1832 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search