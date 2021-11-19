Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search