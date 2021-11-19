3 Kreuzer 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 216. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)