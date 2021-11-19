Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 216. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
