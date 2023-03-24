Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4952 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 3, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1830 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search