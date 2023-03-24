Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4952 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (3)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
