3 Kreuzer 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4952 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) VF (2) F (3)