Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 324. Bidding took place July 18, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

