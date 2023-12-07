Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 324. Bidding took place July 18, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
