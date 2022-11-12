Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 173. Bidding took place June 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction HIRSCH - May 7, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 7, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

