3 Kreuzer 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 173. Bidding took place June 13, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)