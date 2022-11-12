Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 173. Bidding took place June 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
