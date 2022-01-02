Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1827 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2020
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date September 17, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1827 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search