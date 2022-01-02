3 Kreuzer 1827 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)