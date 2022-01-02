Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1827 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,4496 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 17, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
