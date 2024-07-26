Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Kroha - October 10, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date October 10, 2020
Condition UNC,
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1848 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search