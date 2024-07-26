2 Thaler 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (42) VF (21) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (17)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)