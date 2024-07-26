Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place June 19, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date October 10, 2020
Condition UNC,
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
