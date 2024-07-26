Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Gärtner - October 9, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

