Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Grün (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (22)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
