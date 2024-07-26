Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

