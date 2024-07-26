Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (10)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
