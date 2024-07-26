2 Thaler 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

