Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1845 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search