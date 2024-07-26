Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (15)
- Lanz München (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
