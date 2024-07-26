2 Thaler 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition AU (10) XF (36) VF (19) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (7)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

ibercoin (1)

Künker (15)

Lanz München (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (1)