Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34687 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

  • All companies
  ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  BAC (11)
  Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  Emporium Hamburg (1)
  Felzmann (2)
  Goldberg (2)
  Gorny & Mosch (2)
  Grün (3)
  Heritage (2)
  HIRSCH (2)
  Höhn (2)
  Künker (11)
  Möller (1)
  Niemczyk (1)
  Palombo (1)
  Rauch (1)
  Reinhard Fischer (1)
  Soler y Llach (1)
  Sonntag (1)
  Spink (1)
  Teutoburger (3)
  UBS (1)
  WAG (2)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

