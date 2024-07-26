Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34687 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
