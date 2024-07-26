Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31443 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

