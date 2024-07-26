Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31443 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
