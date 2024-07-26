Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
