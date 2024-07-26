Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1842 at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

