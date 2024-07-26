Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2697 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
