Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2697 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1841 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search