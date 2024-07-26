2 Thaler 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30599 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (20) XF (79) VF (23) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

