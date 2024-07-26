Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
