Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30599 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Service
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

