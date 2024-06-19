Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31823 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction GINZA - April 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

