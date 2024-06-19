Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31823 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (25)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (4)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
