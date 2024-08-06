Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1845. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 38,25 g
- Pure gold (1,1523 oz) 35,8403 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1845 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (2)
