2 Gulden 1845. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1845 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)