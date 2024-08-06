Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1845. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2 Gulden 1845 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Gulden 1845 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 38,25 g
  • Pure gold (1,1523 oz) 35,8403 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1845 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
36931 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

