2 Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (11) XF (37) VF (9) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

