2 Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
