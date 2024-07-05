Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
