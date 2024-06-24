Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4219 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Via - May 6, 2022
Seller Via
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1847 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search