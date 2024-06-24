Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4219 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (11)
- Leu (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search