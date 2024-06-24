2 Gulden 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4219 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

