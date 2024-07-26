Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Naumann - July 3, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date July 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

