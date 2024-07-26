Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (7)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
