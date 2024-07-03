Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
