Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

