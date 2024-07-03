2 Gulden 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (8) AU (24) XF (51) VF (13) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

