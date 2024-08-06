Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1838. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 10,35 g
- Pure gold (0,3118 oz) 9,698 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1838 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 795 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
