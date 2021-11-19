1/2 Gulden 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2)