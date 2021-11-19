Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
