Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

