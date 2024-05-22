1/2 Gulden 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (4)