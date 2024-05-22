Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
