Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Russiancoin - October 25, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Rauch - March 25, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date March 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
