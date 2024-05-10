Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
