1/2 Gulden 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (6) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)