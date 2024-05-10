Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (5)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction HIRSCH - April 11, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Auctiones - March 15, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1845 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search