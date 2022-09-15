1/2 Gulden 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 6,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.

Сondition VF (2) No grade (3)