Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 6,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 6300 RUB
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
