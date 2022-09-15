Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 6,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 6300 RUB
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

