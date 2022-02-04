Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Karamitsos - September 8, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Heritage - September 7, 2017
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Heritage - September 7, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2017
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1842 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search