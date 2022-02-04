Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search