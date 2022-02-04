1/2 Gulden 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (3)