1/2 Gulden 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3727 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1)