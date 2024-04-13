Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3727 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1841 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search