1/2 Gulden 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3727 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 83. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
