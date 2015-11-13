Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.
Сondition
