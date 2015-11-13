Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
