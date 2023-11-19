Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
