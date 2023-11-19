Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1839 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search