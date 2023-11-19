1/2 Gulden 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)