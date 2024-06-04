Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1838 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1687 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123
