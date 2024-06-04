Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1838 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1687 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

