Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCXLVI (1846)
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3802 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1323 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

