Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCXLVI (1846)
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCXLVI (1846) . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3802 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1323 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
