Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3083 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.

Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4453 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
