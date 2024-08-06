Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3083 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (8)
- Künker (28)
- Leu (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4453 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
