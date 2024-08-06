Ducat 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (17) XF (19) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Hess Divo / Künker (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Künker (30)

MDC Monaco (1)

Palombo (1)

Teutoburger (4)