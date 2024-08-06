Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.

Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
10707 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11769 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

