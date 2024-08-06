Ducat 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
10707 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11769 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
