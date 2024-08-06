Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8030 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
