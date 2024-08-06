Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8030 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7257 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
