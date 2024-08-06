Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3081 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 29,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Künker (40)
  • Leu (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12848 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20526 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Dorotheum - November 15, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1830 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search