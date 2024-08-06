Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1830 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3081 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 29,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12848 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20526 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
