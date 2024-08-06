Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1835 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3743 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2623 $
Price in auction currency 380000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2966 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
