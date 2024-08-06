Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1835 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1835 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1835 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3743 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2623 $
Price in auction currency 380000 JPY
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2966 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

