Ducat 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1835 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3743 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (15) XF (11) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (3) PL (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Künker (15)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)