Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1848 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1848 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1848 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3087 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (19)
  • Lanz München (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2123 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Lanz München - May 23, 2017
Seller Lanz München
Date May 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Lanz München - December 7, 2015
Seller Lanz München
Date December 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Lanz München - June 5, 2014
Seller Lanz München
Date June 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1848 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
