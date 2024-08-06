Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1848 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3087 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2123 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Lanz München
Date May 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Lanz München
Date June 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
