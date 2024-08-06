Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (11)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2088 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1061 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
