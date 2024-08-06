Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1847 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1847 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2088 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1061 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1847 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search