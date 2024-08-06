Ducat 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)