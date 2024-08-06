Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1846 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1846 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1846 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1846 at auction Leu - October 24, 2005
Seller Leu
Date October 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

