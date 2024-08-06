Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1846 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (7)
- Leu (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search