Ducat 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4047 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2015.

