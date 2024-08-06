Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4047 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (12)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1195 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2118 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search