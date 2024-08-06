Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4047 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1195 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2118 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

